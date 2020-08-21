Green County Schools move to virtual classes due to increased COVID-19 activity

Dear Students, Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community Members of Green County Schools: Due to increased activity of COVID-19 in the area, Green County Schools Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase. The Green County Schools plan for reopening communicates the need for a long term closure once our index reaches this phase. At this time, Green County Schools would like to provide parents and our community a notice of a closure that will be necessary. The first closure date will occur on Monday, August 24. For planning purposes, families should plan for a closure of two weeks with a goal of returning to in-person classes after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if our Active Case Index permits. Also, Green County Schools received unofficial notice today that an employee of the district received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Although unofficial, we consider this a valid notice. The employee that tested positive works for Green County High School and recently worked within the district. This individual adhered to mitigation procedures that have been published in our reopening plan. Once official, if there are individuals that have been in direct contact (closer than 6 feet) with this employee for longer than ten minutes, they will be contacted by our local health department in regards to quarantining procedures. Please help us as we keep this employee in our thoughts and prayers. At this time, the district is unaware of any students that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district will continue to remain transparent with our community and we will continue to take necessary precautions in order to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff. Thank you for your patience and support during this trying time! #GCSchools #WeCARE