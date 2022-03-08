New grant encourages businesses to hire Kentucky performers, artists

The grant helps organizations around Kentucky to help pay for a portion of the performer's fees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky performers and artists may get a little busier.

According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office, organizations around Kentucky can apply for a grant to pay a portion of the artists’ fees if they are part of the Performing Artists Directory. The Kentucky Arts Council is sponsoring the grant.

The application deadline is March 31, the release states.

Arts Council Executive Director Chris Cathers said, “We hope that Performing Artists-Touring Grants will allow Kentucky audiences to enjoy performances they might not otherwise get to experience, and that they will encourage groups to think creatively about how they program performances.”

The Performing Artists Directory-Touring Grant is available for non-profit arts organizations, as well as community and government organizations. The release says some of the government organizations include parks, nursing homes and community centers. It said they can apply for up to $500 in assistance.

The biggest caveat is the performers and artists have to be part of the Performing Artists Directory. The directory is full of solo and group performances ranging from dancing to singing to storytelling.

Applicants can join their virtual meeting here to ask questions. Scheduled workshops on how to apply can be reserved here.

