Kentucky Governor's School application deadline fast approaching

The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts is now accepting applications for the class of 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline for The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts applications for the class of 2023 will be here before you know it.

Any high school sophomore or junior in the bluegrass state will need to send their application in by midnight on Jan. 8, 2023.

Every summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every corner of the commonwealth for a tuition-free, residential program on a college campus for three weeks.

During this program, student artists can hone their craft in nine disciplines:

Architecture & Design

Creative Writing

Dance

Drama

Film & Photography

Instrumental Music

Musical Theatre

Visual Art

Vocal Music

The program will be celebrating its 36th year next summer on the University of Kentucky campus.

Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive but not in the way you may think.

According to a GSA press release, applicants are scored on their "creative potential and passion". The application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores.

There is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

Interested students can apply on the GSA website online.

