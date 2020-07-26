Kentucky governor to announce new measures in response to spike in COVID-19 cases

He warned on Saturday that if they numbers didn't stabilize, new measures would be in the works.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to announce additional steps to control the spread of coronavirus in Kentucky.

Since cases have escalated in Kentucky, the governor said on Saturday the rise in cases were concerning and if numbers didn’t stabilize, additional steps would be in the works.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Response Coordinator for the Coronavirus Task Force met with state officials on Sunday to discuss measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Beshear said he would fully explain “the what and the why” behind each step on Monday.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

The state reported 316 new coronavirus cases along with four deaths.

Case in the United States have surpassed 4.1 million with more than 27,000 reported cases in Kentucky.

Officials are still asking people to avoid crowds and other large gatherings along with proper social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

