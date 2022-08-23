'We have now reached an agreement': Gov. Beshear calls special session addressing eastern Kentucky flood funding

“We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement,” the governor said.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Nearly a month after catastrophic flooding devastated areas of eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session.

The governor said he had been speaking with state leaders since the storm hit to come up with a safe fund much like the Western Kentucky Tornado Fund, which the state can keep money in to help the counties affected.

“We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement,” Beshear said in a video released on Twitter.

Residents in 12 counties affected by the flood can will be able to submit applications on Wednesday for disaster food assistance.

Flood victims can call (833) 371-8570 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They are urging people to use the phone service because it is the fastest way to receive benefits.

Those needing help can also go in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center. Click here for more information.

The special session is expected to begin at noon on Wednesday.

