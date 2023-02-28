GOP candidate for Kentucky governor proposes 'farmer-focused' plan to legalize medical marijuana

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is one of several Republicans running to unseat Gov. Andy Beshear.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the Kentucky governor race starts to heat up, one Republican candidate looking to unseat Gov. Andy Beshear made an announcement on Tuesday regarding his stance on medical marijuana.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles pledged he would legalize medical marijuana in his first year in office if he were elected Kentucky governor.

While Beshear passed an executive order allowing Kentuckians to purchase medical marijuana in other states, Quarles says that's not good enough.

"Andy Beshear’s executive orders are nothing more than temporary half-measures," Quarles said. "They also create zero new opportunities for Kentucky’s farmers and business leaders."

Quarles plans to introduce a "farmer-focused" plan to legalize medical marijuana, which would make it possible for farmers in Kentucky to grow marijuana.

"Some Kentucky farmers who grow hemp today are well-positioned to grow medical marijuana tomorrow," he said.

Quarles said he believes the use of medical marijuana should be a decision between a patient and their doctor, and that the government should get out of the way when it comes to medical treatment.

Quarles said the health benefits don't end with medical marijuana. He also supports CBD and other cannabinoids derived from hemp that offer wellness benefits.

This is the first of many campaign announcements Quarles says he plans to make. He said he intends on announcing a new idea every week.

