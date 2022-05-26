'Achieve a brighter future': Kentucky governor says public school students can retake ACT

“This is an education-first administration," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have previously taken the ACT will get a second shot at the test this fall according to the governor.

Gov. Andy Beshear said those seniors will be able to take the ACT for a second time for free.

“This is an education-first administration and our goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goals of a post-secondary education,” said Beshear.

He said data shows retaking the ACT allows students to raise their scores and pursue more scholarships. Other research he mentioned shows how the pandemic has negatively impacted students' test scores.

“With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future,” he said.

It currently costs $37 to take the test online, and $38 on paper according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“The cost of taking the ACT can be a barrier for many of our students, especially if they want to take it a second time to improve their scores,” said Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “This is a great opportunity for those who choose to take part and we appreciate Gov. Beshear making this a priority for Kentucky students.”

A junior at Frankfort High School, Ella Luking said she was more comfortable taking the test a second time because so much of the result is based on understanding how to take the test.

“By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances of success,” said Luking.

The Kentucky Department of Education will decide when the free retake day will be.

