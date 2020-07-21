Kentucky governor angry over photos taken of son

" I hope everybody out there knows that’s something you should never do – no matter what."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said he left a youth baseball tournament in Louisville over the weekend after seeing how many people weren’t using masks.

Beshear revealed the information during his Tuesday press conference, saying he just didn’t feel it was safe for his son to play.

Since cases were rising, the governor didn’t reveal any changes with youth sports but became angry after someone crossed the line, secretly photographing his son.

“Somebody started secretly and covertly taking pictures of my son at his baseball games and putting them online. Yeah, I hope everybody out there knows that’s something you should never do – no matter what. No matter who's the parent of that kid. That is really wrong,” he said.

