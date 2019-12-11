LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin alluded to a fixed gubernatorial election during a speech in California at a Young America's Foundation event.

"I would rather lose a clean election that win a dirty election. and I'll be darned if I wanna lose a dirty election,” he said.

Bevin says he's not talking about a "conspiracy theory" and questioned "the drive to make everything electronic" in voting during elections.

Even though Bevin has cited irregularities, he has not provided any evidence.

More than 5,000 votes separate him and Attorney General Andy Beshear, who declared himself the winner.

Bevin filed for a recanvass and that's expected to get underway on Nov. 14.

