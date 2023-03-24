Goodwill opens new opportunity center in south Lousiville

The new center will help those who have faced barriers to employment overcome those barriers and maintain a job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Goodwill Opportunity Center opened in south Louisville on Friday.

The new center will help those who have faced barriers to employment like those with justice-involved backgrounds, histories of addiction, language barriers and more factors.

Officials said the Center will serve as a "one-stop-shop" for those individuals and provide programs to help them in ways to overcome their personal barriers and maintain a job.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul attended the opening on Friday as well. He believes Goodwill is a good organization that gives people a second chance.

"I think many people are caught up in our criminal justice system, many times for drugs that many times, happen as teenagers," he said. "And they outgrow it or get beyond it, but the incarceration prevents them from getting jobs."

Coming up next week, the Center will host "Partner Days" on Thursdays. It's a one-stop location for people receiving resources from several community and employer partners.

Last month Goodwill announced plans to open an Opportunity Campus in west Louisville later this year.

Once completed, officials say the Opportunity Campus will serve more than 50,000 people each year with things like job training, childcare and housing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.