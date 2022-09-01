Kentucky receives $1.5M in LIHEAP funding

Eligible households will be able to access vital support with paying utility bills.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Low-income families struggling with winter utility bills, more help is on the way.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky has received more than $1.5 million through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This comes weeks after the Biden Administration said it was distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds that will help Americans through the second winter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible Kentucky households can receive this support with paying bills.

“This assistance is the latest form of support to help our Kentucky families pay for critical bills,” said Gov. Beshear. “Eligible households will receive vital support to help them stay safe and healthy, something that becomes even more important during the harshest weather months. No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay, and this program is in place to safely and reliably warm and cool the homes of Kentuckians in greatest need.”

The LIHEAP program also provides crisis assistance, weatherization and other services that help keep low-income families in their homes.

The funds are the first installment of a five-year, $500 million investment in LIHEAP that was provided by the American Rescue Plan.

If you would like to apply for help paying your heating and cooling bills, you can click here or call (866) 674-6327.

