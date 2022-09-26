'Welcome to Kentrucky'; Gov. Beshear dedicates day to automobile maker, Ford

“Ford’s roots run deep in Kentucky."

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has dedicated an entire day in September to celebrate the Ford Motor Company's long history in the commonwealth.

From this day forward, Sept. 27 will be known as KenTRUCKy Day.

Beshear says he made the proclamation to celebrate Ford's 109-year history in the Bluegrass and tomorrow night's special reveal of the automobile maker's all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs.

"Kentuckians have been building Ford trucks since the Model T, and we are thrilled this tradition is going to continue with the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty," the governor said.

According to Beshear, the automobile maker brings roughly 120,000 jobs to the commonwealth and has contributed more than $11.8 billion to the state's economy.

Welcome to Kentrucky, The Ford Super Duty® State 🛻 Thx @GovAndyBeshear for the hospitality! pic.twitter.com/tu7abo4cAn — Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) September 26, 2022

With nearly 12,000 Kentuckians employed by Ford, and Louisville being home to two Ford assembly plants, the company is one of the largest employers in the state.

Another iconic Kentucky institution is also joining in on the celebrations.

Tomorrow, Kentucky Fried Chicken will use limited-edition "Kentrucky" fried chicken buckets for customer's orders.

The company has even renaming it's Twitter profile to "Kentrucky Fried Chicken."

John Savona, vice president, Americas manufacturing and labor affairs, Ford Blue, says Ford's roots run deep in Kentucky.

"We hope Kentuckians take just as much pride in building America's favorite truck as they do in their basketball, bourbon, and thoroughbreds," Savona said.

To watch the full livestreamed event tomorrow at 7:15 p.m., click here to visit Ford's YouTube channel.

