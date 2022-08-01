UK Basketball players to take calls at the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon

Fans can join Coach John Calipari, Kelly, Joe Craft and the Kentucky Men's Basketball Team as they participate in a telethon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can see the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball players taking phone calls for a cause at an open practice at Rupp Arena.

According to a press release, the team will be participating in the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., fans are welcome to attend a special open practice to help support communities in eastern Kentucky hit the hardest by recent floods.

As well as an opportunity to help a worthy cause, there will also be some special giveaways according to the release.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Rupp Arena is asking for a donation to the American Red Cross to enter. There will be free parking in the High Street lot across from the arena.

Cash, check, digital donation or telethon call-in are all ways to donate to the Red Cross' efforts on the ground in eastern Kentucky.

To find out how you can donate directly click here, or to find where to donate items in Louisville, click here.

