Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning

Officials say two fires were in the West Blue Lick Road area, but they weren't related, and one fire was in the Hillview area.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve.

"No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.

Key says response times are slower due to the road conditions. He says firefighters get their gear "soaked" and then it freezes making it hard to move around. He says the risk for hypothermia is a huge concern.

One fire is believed to be electrical in nature, officials say, and the other two are still under investigation.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

"Please double and triple check your property for fire hazards," Key said. "Ask yourself if this doesn't look safe - if it doesn't, fix it now, because there are no do-overs once a fire happens."

