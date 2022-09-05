Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

Here's what we know about the film, which shot in Louisville last month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.

The firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire several times as a part of the film.

According to the post, the film is about "an LAPD K-9 officer, Jake Rosser, who has just witnessed the shocking murder of his dedicated partner by a mysterious assailant. As he investigates the shooter's identity, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city."

The film stars "The Dark Knight" actor Aaron Eckhart as the Los Angeles K-9 police officer who unravels a conspiracy in LA.

Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services also took part in the thriller, according to Zoneton Fire, providing ambulances for the scene.

In the post, department officials say they won't know if their scenes make it into the film's final cut until next year.

This is the same film that spurred controversy in mid-August after a film set portraying a homeless encampment appeared in the Portland neighborhood.

Neighbors said they weren't properly notified about the film's presence.

From the photos included in the Facebook post, it appears this is where the fire department's scenes were filmed.

"This did generate a little negative publicity," Zoneton Fire said in the post. "We were not involved with location selection, set decorating, etc."

"The Muzzle" is still in production, according to IMDB and does not have a release date at this time.

