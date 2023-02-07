Kentucky to receive $1B in federal funds to help expand internet access

The goal is to bring high-speed internet to places where there is either no internet, or slow service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky leaders are working to bridge the digital divide with a new investment to expand internet access across the state.

The federal government is giving Kentucky more than $1 billion to bring high-speed internet to places to where there is either no internet, or slow service.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said there are about 300,000 households in Kentucky, particularly in remote areas, that need better access.

Now that funding has been announced, state leaders will put together a plan to expand access.

“We’ll work with them over a few months to perfect the plan and really make sure we have everyone,” Raimondo said. “We are on a mission to find everyone, make sure everyone is connected to high speed, high quality, affordable internet. So there will be another few months where we’ll work back and forth on the plan and then we’ll start putting the money out the door.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky will match the $1 billion with money from the private and nonprofit sectors.

The news comes after President Joe Biden announced every household in the nation will have access to high-speed internet by 2030 using cables made in the U.S.

“These investments will help all Americans,” he said. “We’re not going to leave anyone behind.”

