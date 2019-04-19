PROSPECT, Ky. — A Kentuckiana family is back home after a trip to Europe that included a layover in Paris. It just so happened to be when the Cathedral of Notre Dame caught fire.

David Figg said his family had taken a photo outside Notre Dame just 15 minutes before smoke started coming out of the cathedral. He said they were taking a river cruise around the cathedral when they first noticed the smoke.

Figg said when they were walking back to their Airbnb near Notre Dame and there were thousands of people outside watching the devastation.

