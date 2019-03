NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For four years in a row, the Kentucky Wildcats took home the SEC Tournament Championship trophy. Their streak ended today with a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The final score was 82-78.

Kentucky led by 8 with 2:58 to go, but Tennessee went on an 18-6 run to win the game.

The last time the Wildcats did not play in the SEC Finals was 2013.