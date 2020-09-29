Kentucky fall wildfire hazard season starts Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear said predictions are for a worse than average fire season. He says everyone should be vigilant outdoors and abide by burning restrictions.

Beshear's office says restrictions in effect each year from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and Feb. 15 to April 30 prohibit burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.