Kentucky Senate Majority members send letter to KHSAA asking that school districts make decision on fall sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The future of fall sports in Kentucky hasn't been decided, but that doesn't mean state leaders aren't weighing in.

Four members of the Kentucky Senate Leadership had a news conference Wednesday afternoon and added their voice to the debate.

The senators announced they have drafted a letter, dated today and addressed to Julian Tackett, Commissioner of Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA). In the letter, they're asking KHSAA to let each Kentucky school district make the decision on fall sports.

The letter states in part:

"It's our understanding that KHSAA will soon vote and determine the future of the 2020 fall sports seasons. We the senate leadership encourage you to defer this decision to the individual school districts."

The senators said they believe local control for those places (districts) most comfortable doing this and have protections in place, should be the authority in charge.

The KHSAA has a scheduled board meeting Thursday moring and could vote on a decision during that meeting.

The senators said they are being flooded with calls and emails from their constituents on several issues and high school sports has been a big one.

