Kentucky Venues issues layoffs as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The news comes one day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions due to surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses everywhere, Kentucky Venues has laid off about 13% of its full-time staff.

The brand, which controls both the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky International Convention Center, had 186 full-time employees before making cuts across both facilities. About 24 employees were laid off.

Assistant Director of Communications Ian Cox said in a statement that Kentucky Venues is optimistic customers will not be impacted.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted our business and after much consideration, we regret that we must make the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at this time," Cox said.

The news comes one day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions due to surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. In his announcement, Beshear rolled back capacity at indoor venues.

Starting Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., no more than 25 people can be in venues, event spaces or theaters. The restriction is in place through Dec. 13.

Since the pandemic started, the Expo Center has been set up as an alternate care facility and county polling location. The 2020 Kentucky State Fair was also limited to participants, eliminating vendors and entertainment at the Expo Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.