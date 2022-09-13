'For Kentucky to be strong, Louisville has to be strong': Kentucky Exposition Center getting $180M renovation

Kentucky Senators Robert Stivers and Julie Raque Adams were in Louisville to discuss the Kentucky General Assembly's investment into the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky leaders announced a $180 million upgrade project for the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center Tuesday.

Kentucky Senator Robert Stivers and Senator Julie Raque Adams were in Louisville to discuss the Kentucky General Assembly's investment into the building.

Stivers said this is only the beginning.

The upgrade is part of a $400 million renovation to help innovate the center and make it state-of-the-art.

But the $180 million will go towards new indoor and outdoor sports fields to house different types of tournaments and bring more people to Louisville.

Stivers made a point to say the exposition center is not just for Louisville; it's called the Kentucky Exposition Center for a reason.

"For Kentucky to be strong, Louisville has to be strong," he said. "It's our largest, most prominent city. And it brings so many services well beyond, and opportunities well beyond, the geographic confines of Jefferson County."

The idea is to bring more regional events from Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and more states to Louisville.

