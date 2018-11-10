LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As Hurricane Michael makes its way across several lower southeast states, thousands have been left without power. Crews from 11 Kentucky electric cooperatives are on their way to Georgia to help with power restoration efforts.

The Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives deployed 80 lineworkers, including construction crews, service crews and support staff, to assist in recovery Thursday. Additional Kentucky co-ops are expected to join the efforts over the next few days.

Kentucky electric cooperatives from across the state have offered their help and support. Crews from Blue Grass Energy, Clark Energy Cooperative, Farmers RECC, Fleming Mason Energy, Jackson Energy Cooperative, Kenergy Corp., Owen Electric Cooperative, Pennyrile Electric, Salt River Electric, South Kentucky RECC, and Warren RECC sent crews to aid in relief efforts.

© 2018 WHAS-TV