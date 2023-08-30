Crews from more than 10 electric cooperatives in Kentucky help with hurricane relief

The crews are being sent to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Idalia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews from more than 10 electric cooperatives in Kentucky are being sent to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Idalia.

According to a news release, crews from three co-ops started driving to South Carolina on Wednesday morning, while at least eight other co-ops are preparing to leave Thursday for Georgia.

Officials said co-op line crew mutual aid is organized by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

The release states Idalia aid preparations started late last week involving other power providers, federal energy agencies and disaster response representatives and energy industry associations.



“Our safety team is in touch with co-ops throughout the region to maximize a safe and effective power restoration effort,” Joe Arnold, vice-president of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, said. “Each Kentucky co-op is matched with a co-op in the disaster area who has requested their assistance, from rebuilding infrastructure such as broken poles, to restoring the miles of wire brought down by high winds and falling trees. The storm surge in Georgia and South Carolina can present its own set of challenges.”

Officials said United Utility Supply Cooperative has reached out to co-op distributors in the region to offer its help with material and supplies.



“We are praying for the safety of our cooperative family,” Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and United Utility Supply, said. “Many of the affected co-ops have sent crews to Kentucky in the past to assist us after disasters here.”



