LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As fire continues to rip through Australia, Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo is trying to lend a helping hand from here.

RELATED: Kentucky woman raising donations for victims of Australia wildfires

“Animals and people, they're really struggling right now, and could use our support and our help," General Manager Mick McGill said.

Kentucky Down Under will donate 50% of all proceeds to the Australia Zoo and the foundation set up there to hep animals being affected by these fires.

“It's a period in Australia right now to where it's been some of the hottest days in history on record, combine that with a highly flammable tree and no rain, that's what Australia is dealing with,” McGill said.

The Gibson, Australia native treats the domesticated kangaroos at Kentucky Down Under as family, and is devastated by news that at least 75,000,000 in the wild have been killed thus far.

“It's heartbreaking. These animals I may have seen when I was ten may not be there anymore,” McGill said.

He still has family in Australia and said they’re safe.

Click here to visit Kentucky Down Under, or to support a the Australia Zoo.

More from WHAS11:

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.