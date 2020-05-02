LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When wildfires ripped through Australia last fall and into the new year, Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo jumped at a chance to help the Australia Zoo.

“Animals and people, they're really struggling right now, and could use our support and our help," General Manager Mick McGill told WHAS11's Heather Fountaine in January. McGill said his zoo would donate 50 percent of all proceeds from January visitors to the Australia Zoo.

Wednesday, McGill confirmed they raised $10,743, which is half of their ticket sales for the month of January. McGill says they’re going to extend the promotion into February and this time around will donate 25 percent of ticket sales.

The money will help the Australia Zoo's efforts to care for and treat the animals impacted by the bush fires.

If you're looking for something fun for yourself or the family to do in February--make a road trip to Kentucky Down Under. You'll also be helping efforts in Australia at the same time.

