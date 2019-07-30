LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky doctor has been sentenced to jail for writing illegal prescriptions.

Michael Cummings, 64, has been sentenced to 30 months and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine.

He practiced medicine in Clinton County.

Federal officials started looking into Cummings’ practices when a Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure expert found his treatment of patients to be below minimum standards of care.

A Clinton County coroner also noticed a concerning amount of his patients were overdosing.

The investigation found Cummings was among doctors writing the most prescriptions for drugs including Oxycodone, hydrocodone and benzodiazepines.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.