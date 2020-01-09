Tiz the Law trainer on protesters: 'I don't know what they're going to do. These rioters'

Tuesday morning Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg was asked about the protests planned for Derby week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Groups in Louisville have been protesting the death of Breonna Taylor for nearly 100 days. The group Until Freedom recently moved to Kentucky and said they plan to continue protesting until the Attorney General's office charges and arrests the officers who shot and killed Taylor.

They also announced plans to protest during the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5.

Tuesday morning Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg was asked about the protests planned for Derby week.

"We have a driver that takes us back to the hotel and brings us here [Churchill Downs] in the morning. We train the horses and I don't know. I don't know what these guys are going to do. These rioters. All I know is that you're not allowed to shoot them and they're allowed to shoot you. That's what it looks like to me. I don't know what to think about it," Tagg said.

Here's Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg after he was asked about his concern coming to Louisville... and his feeling now that he's here given the recent protests in the city. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/HcjsN6d68f — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) September 1, 2020

Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position draw for Saturday’s marquee race for three-year-olds.

All the race favorites will break from the outside. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post at Churchill Downs.