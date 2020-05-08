2020 Pegasus Pins return to Kroger stores for limited time

The Kentucky Derby Festival said pins will be honored for 2021 pin admission events.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky Derby Festival will not be hosting its events this year, its 2020 Pegasus Pins will return to Kroger stores for a limited time.

Festival organizers said the 2020 pins will be honored for 2021 pin admission events. Pins will be available in Kroger locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana for $6 each.

"While we weren’t able to produce our traditional events in 2020, we want to share some of the Derby Festival spirit we’ve all missed," said Matt Gibson, KDF President.

Pins were taken off the shelves shortly after the were introduced in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All KDF events and other Derby events were later canceled as the state saw an increase in cases.

Gibson said money from the pins' sales will go to helping fund events in 2021. The 2020 Pegasus Pin will also be sold with three coupons and registered pins will be eligible to win weekly grand prizes in 2021.

The Kentucky Derby is currently scheduled for Sept. 5, with limited fans allowed into the venue. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did mention both the Derby and the Kentucky State Fair will be reconsidered if the city and state continue to struggle with COVID-19 cases.

