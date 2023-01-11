Kentucky Derby Museum to build Secretariat exhibit

Construction crews are currently working on the new installation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a bigger, better dedication to one of the most famous horses to ever run in The Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced they've begun construction on a brand new "Secretariat" exhibit, according to a press release.

The exhibit celebrating the famed horse will reportedly open to the public ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby this year.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's historic Derby win and Triple Crown sweep.

"Kentucky Derby Museum is thrilled to honor Secretariat in such a unique way with this brand new exhibit," said Pat Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum President and CEO.

The 1,000 square-foot exhibit will be permanently located on the second floor of the Museum, more than seven times larger than the current display on the first floor.

Chris Goodlett, Kentucky Derby Museum Senior Director of Curatorial and Educational Affairs, said though it is rare for the museum to dedicate a permanent exhibit to one horse, the honor is warranted.

"It will show our guests exactly why Secretariat has endured as a celebrity to this day," Goodlett said. "From the new artifacts to the advanced visual projections, we’re excited for the amazing story we get to tell and also the exciting new methods we’re using to tell it."

Construction crews are currently building new walls, painting, and preparing for the installations.

The exhibit will open in April 2023 to officially kick off the Derby season.

