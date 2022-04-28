Kentucky Derby Museum opens new exhibit on how the Derby became what it is today

The 500-square-foot exhibit called 'This is the Kentucky Derby' opened on the first floor of the museum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new permanent exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum tells the story of how the horse race evolved over the years to become an iconic event.

The 500-square-foot (46-square-meter) exhibit called This is the Kentucky Derby opened Wednesday on the first floor of the museum in Louisville, officials said.

The exhibit presented by Kroger explores the history, culture, spectacle, economic impact and tradition of the race, the museum said in a statement.

It answers questions including who started the Kentucky Derby, how it became a media sensation and how traditions like the mint julep and the garland of roses became steeped in its history.

Focal points of the exhibit include a replica Twin Spires and a replica garland of roses that hang from the ceiling.

“This is the Kentucky Derby! gives visitors the space and time to explore how the Run for the Roses became the greatest horse race in the world,” said Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum.

