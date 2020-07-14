Kentucky Derby Museum cancels 34th annual Gala

Museum Gala ticket holders will be contacted in the days ahead for donation, credit, and/or refund options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum is canceling its 34th annual Gala due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historically, the evening is filled with dinner and dancing serves as the premier fundraising event for the Kentucky Derby Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. The rescheduled Gala was slated for Friday, August 28, and would have marked the 34th year for the event.

“The pandemic has created a very challenging business environment, especially for non-profit organizations like the Kentucky Derby Museum," said Patrick Armstrong, President & CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum. "Canceling the Kentucky Derby Museum Gala means losing our largest fundraiser of the year, and it will be yet another hardship we must overcome as a charitable organization. However, we feel certain it is the safest and correct decision at this time."

According to a news release, the Gala’s fundraising efforts have helped support the Museum’s curatorial and educational programs, and other program services of the Museum. The Museum's Education Outreach Team travels to schools across Kentucky and southern Indiana, teaching tens of thousands of students in the classroom each year for free. The Museum will be exploring additional funding options as soon as possible.

