Attorney: Ointment led to Medina Spirit's failed test after Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and was facing disqualification.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video is from May after the announcement of Medina Spirit's failed drug test.

An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

Churchill Downs imposed a two-year ban on Baffert following the results of a split sample test.

Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance.

Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, says testing showed Medina Spirit was never injected with a steroid. Instead, the testing confirmed the steroid's presence came from an ointment.

