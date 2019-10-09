The Kentucky Derby Festival has named a successor for Mike Berry, who stepped down from his president and CEO position after 33 years.

Matt Gibson was named the new president and CEO after a nationwide search. Gibson, who’s led the KDF's events and operations since 2003, will oversee operations and financial direction of the nonprofit as it enters its 65th year.

“This truly is a lifelong dream. My job at the Kentucky Derby Festival has always been a labor of love, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Gibson said. “We already have the best team in town. I look forward to continue working alongside them and leading them, as we take the Festival to new heights.”

Berry said Gibson was his first hire after being named president, and said he knows he is leaving the festival in good hands.

“His passion for the Festival and the community will serve him well in this new role," Berry said.

