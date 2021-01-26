Kentucky Derby Festival to provide update on 2021 season Tuesday

KDF will provide updates on Festival events including Thunder Over Louisville and the Pegasus Parade during a press conference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) is expected to share an update on its events for 2021 in a press conference Tuesday.

According to a press release, KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson and Board Chair Judy Hess will provide updates on the upcoming season and events including Thunder Over Louisville and the Pegasus Parade.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

All KDF events, including Thunder Over Louisville, were eventually canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have already said that Pegasus Pins that were purchased in 2020 would be accepted for 2021 events if they happen as planned.

KDF is currently planning to hold the 2021 miniMarathon and Marathon in-person over several days in April with a new course that allows for social distancing.

WHAS11 reached out to the Kentucky Derby Festival on Jan. 21 about the status of this year's events and organizers said details would be "coming soon."

Churchill Downs has already set its dates for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby: April 30 and May 1, 2021.

Organizers said they are running those dates, but are assuming they will limit reserved seats to 40-50% capacity. They are not selling general admission tickets until they move closer to the date.

Other event organizers are hopeful that they will be able to host their events this year as the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, but many are waiting until case numbers in Kentucky and Indiana drop significantly before they make a final decision.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.