LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're running either the miniMarathon or Marathon, here's a sneak peek at the prize you get when you cross that finish line.

The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled their 2019 race medal on Friday and it's a definite "home run"!

The medal features the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and "The Big Bat" - the world's largest baseball bat. The medal ribbon highlights names of landmarks seen along the course.

This medal is the first in a four-year series that is being designed based on feedback from runners.

In addition to the medal, runners will also receive a shirt featuring the Louisville skyline. Marathon runners will receive an orange and blue mini Louisville Slugger bat.

This year's race is set for Saturday, April 27.

