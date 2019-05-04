LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival says it has been blindsided by the threat of a lawsuit from a man who is claiming copyright infringement.

Festival officials say Andre Wilson has accused them of copyright infringement on the use of the 2018 KDF sports jacket as the inspiration for the 2019 Pegasus Pin. According to KDF, Wilson had an agreement to assist their team in the styling, sourcing and manufacturing of that jacket last year and was paid for his help. They say their logos were created years before Wilson was involved in designing the jackets.

The festival filed a legal action asking a judge to allow them to continue to promote this year’s Pegasus Pins and use its trademarked Pegasus logo.

Wilson’s attorney released the following statement:

Andre Wilson disputes many of the facts included in the KDF’s complaint for declaratory judgment. As the KDF itself acknowledged, Mr. Wilson created a jacket for KDF in 2018. The KDF should have sought Mr. Wilson’s permission before it copied the jacket to create the 2019 Pegasus pin. It did not. KDF did however acknowledge that the 2019 pin duplicates the Wilson jacket. As KDF President Mike Berry proudly stated to the Courier-Journal newspaper in an article published on February 15, 2019, the 2018 Wilson Jackets “were such a hit with festival fans, we wanted everyone to have one” in the form of the 2019 pin.

When Wilson questioned the legality of the KDF’s decision to monetize his work without compensation, the KDF sued him.

Wilson also released a personal statement:

It is with great regret that I am making this post. My heart is beating out of my chest and I don’t want to write this post. Typically I come to you as a stylist, designer or fashion adviser but now I come to you as an advocate. I’m calling on every artist, every creator, every designer, every small business and every local business to read and share this post. In Feb 2019 I learned on Facebook that my design for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival jacket had become the 2019 Pegasus Pin. The CEO, Mike Berry, was quoted in several articles saying “The brand new jackets have been such successful with festival fans that we wanted to give everyone a piece of it.” I was honored, humbled and surprised. If you look at my post it says, I love Friday morning surprises. Then I began to research. I learned that they were projected to sell 250,000 Pegasus Pins at $6.00 per pin; that is $1.5 million. Then I learned that Evan Williams and Coca-Cola were using my design. When I originally designed the jacket it was for the board members and staff. To stay within the budget, I sacrificed my own profit to deliver the jackets with the best quality, on time and within budget. They actually have more jackets than what they originally ordered.

I was excited that something I designed could generate millions of dollars. I also thought that I should’ve been asked for permission, included in the process and offered a royalty. I secured an IP (Intellectual Property) attorney, which I cannot afford, but I had to explore the legalities of my rights as an artist. We have corresponded with the Kentucky Derby Festival several times and each time they go further and further to discredit me as the designer of the jacket. If you look back on the article regarding the Pegasus pin my name is not mentioned. If you go back to my timeline on Facebook or Instagram, you’ll see that the jacket won the Gold Pinnacle Award for Corporate Image at the IFEA (International Festival and Expo Association). I found out about that award because I ran into the CEO in the mall, while I was waiting on a client. I had to call their offices to verify it. If they don’t include me in the conversation they don’t have to include me in the equation. Many of you followed my journey as I worked day and night to fit jackets, re-design jackets and deliver jackets at 3 and 4AM. I just wanted my clients to be happy.

We let them know that we were serious about speaking up for creative rights and now they are suing me because I’m speaking up. They released a statement today and made sure that it went to media outlets. I wanted to sit down with them and discuss an amicable solution for both parties but they chose this path. This is absolutely the last thing that I wanted to do. But I had to share the true accounts. I have every email, every sketch, and every correspondence with fabric mills in China, Switzerland and New York. I chose the color; I redesigned the Pegasus, approved the pattern and sourced everything down to the color of the lining and the buttons. My label is in sewn into 90% of the jackets. I put my heart and soul into the re-design of the 2018 Pegasus Jacket. The Kentucky Derby Festival has had a Pegasus jacket for over 40 years. And in my humble fashion opinion and in most people’s opinion the jacket was not attractive and certainly not marketable. This is the first time that the jacket has been a Pegasus pin and in their marketing collateral.

This is the last thing that I wanted to do, I am a small business owner working hard to live my dream and provide a living for my family and it’s not easy. I have so many things that I want to do better but I keep fighting to live my dream out loud and to do better work.

I’m calling every artist, designer, small business owner, creative thinker and local business owners to share this post, tag someone and let them know that we will stand buy as they profit from artist work without appropriate compensation.

I did not want to speak about this publicly, but I have to stand up for not only my rights but the rights of future artists and creatives in this community. KDF has abused its position in the community by bullying a local artist with fewer resources. I pray that no other artist suffers this kind of injustice.