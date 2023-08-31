Are you Derby royalty material? Kentucky Derby Festival wants you to apply

Every member of the court will get two $1,000 scholarships for college.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you have what it takes to be Derby royalty?

Applications are now open for the Kentucky Derby Festival’s 2024 Royal Court. Any women attending college full-time in Kentucky and southern Indiana with a minimum GPA of 3.0 are encouraged to apply.

“Naming the Royal Court each year is one of the Derby Festival’s longest-running traditions and begins the countdown to our favorite time of year,” President and CEO Matt Gibson said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Festival and the community. We’re excited to see who will reign over our 2024 celebration.”

According to a news release, every year five women are chosen as Derby Festival Princesses. They will represent the KDF, the Fillies, the city and commonwealth as ambassadors.

“Having the opportunity to serve on the 2023 Royal Court was an absolute honor,” said Mahshad Taheri, Queen of the 2023 Royal Court. “Given my immigrant background, it was very rewarding for me to be able to engage with young women in the local community and empower them to reach for the stars and make their dreams become realities no matter their demographics. I will forever cherish the memories I have made throughout my journey on the Court and as Kentucky Derby Festival Queen.”

Every member of the court will get two $1,000 scholarships.

The last day to apply is Oct. 15. Anyone interested in applying can do so here.

