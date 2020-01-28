LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby Festival Officials unveiled the 2020 race finishers medal this morning at the Muhammad Ali Center Tuesday. This year’s design features the Center, as well as an image of Muhammad Ali, and one of Ali’s inspirational quotes about Champions, that says, “The will must be stronger than the skill.”

“Our tagline here at the Muhammad Ali Center is: Be Great: Do Great Things”, said Donald Lassere, President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “Throughout his life, Muhammad Ali inspired millions of people to realize their own personal greatness. We are proud to be partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival races where athletes from around the world will convene in Muhammad’s hometown to literally live and achieve our motto of being great and doing great things.“

The image of Ali on the medal was inspired by a photograph chosen by the Muhammad Ali Center and Lonnie Ali. It was taken by photographer Jeff Julian in the late 1970s, after a sparring session at Ali’s Deer Lake Training Camp, also known as “Fighter’s Heaven.”

“We hope this year’s medal will be an inspiration for all our runners,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “Whether they participate in the half or full marathon or the relay, all the participants are champions in our eyes.”

This is the second in the Derby Festival’s series of four medals to feature a different landmark or iconic symbol of Louisville. The medal series started in 2019 with a medal showcasing Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Big Bat.

The 2020 Humana miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay are set for Saturday, April 25, 2020. Registration is open online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.

