Mahshad Taheri crowned 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is underway and there’s a new queen ready to take the throne.

Mahshad Taheri was named the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen during Saturday night’s 64th annual Fillies Derby Ball following the traditional spin of the wheel.

Taheri is a senior and finance major at the University of Louisville.

The Jones Scholar volunteers for Kentucky Refugee Ministries and is a mentor for College Mentors for Kids.

She and the Derby Festival Princesses – Haley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran, will serve as ambassadors for the festival and will represent the community at various functions.

Past Derby Festival Queens include former Governor Martha Layne Collins, the late Gail Gorski, the first female pilot for United Airlines and other community leaders.

