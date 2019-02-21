LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The longest serving president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival will retire at the end of 2019.

Mike Berry started his career as an event coordinator with the festival in 1986, and was named president in 1997.

“Growing up in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival has always been a part of my life. That’s not going to change,” Berry said. “I’ll always be one of the festival’s biggest fans, and we’re planning one of our best festivals yet for 2019.”

The Louisville native said he'll enjoy getting reacquainted with the spring season next year.

"Whether it is through consulting, involvement in the tourism industry or a second chapter in my community service career, I can’t imagine not being involved in the life of my hometown," Berry said.