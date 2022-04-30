Here are 11 fun facts about the Pegasus Parade

Every year, thousands flock to downtown Louisville to see marching bands, inflatables and some of the best designed floats throughout the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the favorite events during the Kentucky Derby Festival would be the Pegasus Parade.

For the first time ever, the parade will be held on a Sunday instead of the traditional Thursday before Derby Day.

We’ve put together a few fun facts about the event that you may not know.

The Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event and one of the largest in the United States

The original parade was held in 1956 and had a budget of $640 and only four volunteers.

There’s only been one cancelation on record and that was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

About 200,000 come down to view the 1.7-mile route parade

The parade generates $22 million to the local economy

In today’s world, it takes 500 volunteers to help staff the two-hour production

One of the best moments was in 1991 when General Norman Schwarzkopf made his first appearance following the end of the Gulf War

The late Willard Scott of NBC’s Today Show served as master of ceremonies from 1982 to 2005

Some of the past parade Grand Marshals include Muhammad Ali, Col. Harland Sanders, Diane Sawyer, Gladys Knight and Cyndi Lauper

Every year, the parade is based on various themes from magical, whimsical to artsy and even community oriented

For the first time ever, the Louisville community is being honored as Grand Marshals of the parade

The 2022 Pegasus Parade takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m.