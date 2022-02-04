'It's exciting': Kentucky Derby Festival's touring parade travels through 30 Louisville neighborhoods

The Kentucky Derby is not too far away and organizers wanted the community to get in the spirit of celebrating spring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has returned and this year, the parade is done in two acts.

The traveling parade took to the streets of Louisville on Saturday, moving more than 60-miles through 30 different neighborhoods.

The longform celebration was born during the pandemic as a way to reach people at their homes.

It was such a hit with the community last year, officials decided to bring it back again.

“It’s exciting and it’s always great to see the reception, how excited people get and know what’s to come – especially after the last two years that we are going to be able to get back together again and celebrate our favorite traditions,” KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.

The festival is switching things up with this year’s Pegasus Parade. The parade, normally held the Thursday before Derby Day, will be held on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

