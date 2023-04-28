Road closures for Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re planning on driving downtown Louisville this weekend, be prepared for some delays.
On Saturday, April 29, many roads in and around the downtown area will be closed for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 50th miniMarathon and Marathon.
According to Louisville Metro Police, some closures begin as early as Friday, but most streets should reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Here's what you need to know:
9 am (Friday, April 28, 2023) - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)
- Adams Street from Campbell Street to Cable Street
4 am - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)
- Main Street from Hancock Street to Brook Street
- Preston Street from Main Street to River Road
- River Road from Witherspoon Street to Frankfort Avenue (local access to Big Four Bridge)
- Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street
6:30 am - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)
- Main Street from Hancock Street to 20th Street
- 20th Street from Main Street to Market Street
- Market Street from 20th Street to 13th Street
- Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 12th Street to 14th Street
- 13th Street from Market Street to Broadway
- Broadway from 15th Street to 2nd Street
- 4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue
- Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
- 6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 3rd Street
- 3rd Street from Central Avenue to Main Street
No Parking Areas
Midnight - 5 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)
- Main Street from Hancock Street to 21st Street
- 20th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street
- Market Street from 21st Street to 12th Street
- 13th Street from Market Street to Broadway
- Broadway from 14th Street to 3rd Street
- 4th Street from Broadway to Central Avenue
- Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
- 6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
- Central Avenue from 3rd Street to Taylor Boulevard
- 3rd Street from Central Avenue to River Road
- Preston Street from Main Street to River Road
- River Road from Preston Street to 1250 East River Road
- Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to River Road
- Adams Street from Witherspoon Street to Quincy Street
