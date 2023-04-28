Road closures for Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon

Some closures begin as early as Friday, but most should reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re planning on driving downtown Louisville this weekend, be prepared for some delays.

On Saturday, April 29, many roads in and around the downtown area will be closed for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 50th miniMarathon and Marathon.

According to Louisville Metro Police, some closures begin as early as Friday, but most streets should reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know:

9 am (Friday, April 28, 2023) - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

Adams Street from Campbell Street to Cable Street

4 am - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

Main Street from Hancock Street to Brook Street

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road

River Road from Witherspoon Street to Frankfort Avenue (local access to Big Four Bridge)

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

6:30 am - 4 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

Main Street from Hancock Street to 20th Street

20th Street from Main Street to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 13th Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 12th Street to 14th Street

13th Street from Market Street to Broadway

Broadway from 15th Street to 2nd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 3rd Street

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Main Street

No Parking Areas

Midnight - 5 pm (Saturday, April 29, 2023)

Main Street from Hancock Street to 21st Street

20th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Market Street from 21st Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Market Street to Broadway

Broadway from 14th Street to 3rd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Central Avenue

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue from 3rd Street to Taylor Boulevard

3rd Street from Central Avenue to River Road

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road

River Road from Preston Street to 1250 East River Road

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to River Road

Adams Street from Witherspoon Street to Quincy Street

