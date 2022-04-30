Several Kentuckians take home top honors in Kentucky Derby Festival's miniMarathon, Marathon

Saturday’s warm and breezy conditions brought out nearly 8,000 runners to Main Street near Slugger Field for this annual tradition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentuckians took home top honors during the Kentucky Derby Festival’s 49th annual miniMarathon and the 21st annual Marathon.

Jarrett Mattingly of New Haven led the Men’s Division in the miniMarathon with a time of 1:08.46 and Caroline Gosser was the top runner in the Women’s Division. Her time was 1:17.49.

In the full Marathon, Lexington’s Antonio March crossed the finish line with a time of 2:25.41. Instead of hydrating with water after the race, officials said he toasted his victory with an Old Fashioned, Louisville’s official cocktail.

Tricia Hengehold of St. Louis was the top women’s finisher and a first-time winner with a time of 2:56.53.

The race featured areas of downtown Louisville, Old Louisville, Churchill Downs and some of the scenery of the Olmstead parks system.

Here’s a list of categories and winners:

miniMarathon Men’s Wheelchair Division

1st Matthew Porterfield 55:49

2nd Chad Johnson 56:42

3rd Matt Davis 1:06:51

miniMarathon Women’s Wheelchair Division

1st Aerelle Jones 1:09:54

miniMarathon Men’s Division

1st Jarrett Mattingly 1:08:46

2nd Reid Masterson 1:11:22

3rd Wayne Blas 1:12:54

miniMarathon Women’s Division

1st Caroline Gosser 1:17:49

2nd Flannery Musk 1:20:08

3rd Bailey Beery 1:21:34

Marathon Men’s Division

1st Antonio Marchi 2:25:41

2nd Corbin Harris 2:34:48

3rd Isaak Haas 2:36:24

Marathon Women’s Division

1st Tricia Hengehold 2:56:53

2nd Shea Zablan 3:04:01

3rd Maria Galvin 3:05:42

