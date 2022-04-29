KDF says they want to 'try something new' by moving the parade to the weekend

Kentucky Derby Festival Spokesperson Aimee Boyd said they want everyone to be able to come out and celebrate, so that’s why they moved the parade to the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since the Pegasus Parade started in 1956, the event will kick off Derby week.

Instead of happening the Thursday before Derby, Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event will take place on Sunday.

KDF Spokesperson Aimee Boyd said they moved the parade so more people could come out and celebrate.

“Trying to get kids and get back downtown for the parade was really a challenge for a lot of folks so we took that to heart and decided, well why don't we try something new,” Kentucky Derby Festival spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.

Kentucky Derby Festival’s miniMarathon and Marathon also run this weekend.

The race starts Saturday at 7 a.m. outside of Slugger Field.

Brad Garfinkel, a runner from Pennsylvania who is trying to run marathons in all 50 states, picked up his race packet Friday.

“This will be state number 18,” Garfinkel said. “I have a bucket list of what the best marathons are in every state. To get the chance to run through Churchill Downs — the reputation is it’s a great race.”

Kevin Webb, a runner from Louisville, is excited to see the world reopen and is looking forward to his first Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon.

“Now to see everything getting close to back to normal and the city comes alive,” Webb said. “This city, it’s like nothing else when it comes to Derby time.”

Webb said he normally runs marathons with his wife, but she’s injured right now so he’s running alone Saturday.

