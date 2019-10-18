LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival and stylist Andre Wilson have reached an agreement in the case regarding the 2018 Derby Festival Jacket.

This settlement comes in light of a 2019 suit filed by KDF, who claimed ownership of jacket designed by Wilson.

Wilson claimed that the festival used the likeness of one of his designs of a 2018 Derby Festival Jacket on their annual Pegasus Pin without his permission. Wilson was paid to design the 2018 jacket.

The festival filed legal action in April asking a judge to allow them to continue to promote this year’s Pegasus Pins and use its trademarked Pegasus logo.

Wilson later counter sued in May claiming copyright infringement seeking damages.

The suit is now over after the parties reached an agreement for an undisclosed amount.

Parties involved released the following joint statement:

“Kentucky Derby Festival appreciates the work that Andre Wilson did to help produce the 2018 KDF Jacket. Both parties are happy that the dispute is resolved and wish each other well.”

The parties will issue no other public statements.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby Festival takes legal action over Pegasus Pin design

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.