Kentucky Derby brings out stars for a day of fun at Churchill Downs

WHAS11’s Grace McKenna spoke with many including singer Travis Tritt, iconic Chef Bobby Flay and Miss USA 2021 and former WHAS11 News alum, Elle Smith.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though the weather was a bit cloudy for Kentucky Derby 148, the stars definitely took the place of sunshine and strutted the red carpet before one of the most famous races in the world.

Rapper Jack Harlow even showed off his lyrical skills giving a preview of his new track "Churchill Downs" in which he also shot a music video for throughout the day.

