More than 147,000 attend Kentucky Derby 148

The numbers were more than double after last year's race had an alternate date and limited capacity due to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday’s cloudy skies didn’t deter fans from enjoying the Kentucky Derby experience.

Officials with Churchill Downs said about 147,294 people attended the track throughout the day. Last year, the Downs reported 51,838 fans in a limited capacity and restrictions due to COVID-19.

Wagering was also up this year for both Oaks and Derby.

Churchill Downs said the full Kentucky Oaks race day card totaled $74.6 million, up 37% from 2021 and up 24% compared to the previous record set in 2019.

All source wagering for the Kentucky Oaks was $24.3 million, up 40% from 2021.

A record $273.8 million was bet on the Kentucky Derby 14-race card, up 9% from the 2019 record of $250.9 million.

Rich Strike won the coveted garland of roses, besting favorites Mo Donegal and Epicenter. He was the second longest shot to win the Kentucky Derby in the race's 148-year history.

