'Committed to making progress': More changes headed to Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice

Kentucky State Police Troopers are now stationed at select facilities, while corrections officers volunteered to help another.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's governor announced Thursday more changes are headed to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

According to a press release, two Kentucky State Troopers will now be stationed at the facilities in Adair, Warren and Fayette Counties.

The troopers began their assignments at the high-security boy facilities on Monday.

They will be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week to intervene in the event of a serious emergency.

Additionally, more than 30 correctional officers volunteered to help the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center until they are fully staffed. A few Boyd Juvenile Detention Center staff members also volunteered.

“Thank you to our Kentucky State Police and corrections officers for answering the call and stepping in to protect our youth, and also our juvenile justice staff members,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We’re committed to making progress for these youth and our employees.”

Beshear has called on the general assembly to pass legislation on recent changes to the DJJ.

However, there have yet to be any bills filed to support the changes according to the release.

The Kentucky Senate did file a resolution to create a workgroup to gather information and develop policies regarding the department.

